Parts of B.C. to see winter-like snow storms

South Coast of B.C. to be hit by rain

Winter-like conditions have gripped large areas of central and southeastern British Columbia, prompting weather warnings as snow piles up.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for the Cariboo, Chilcotin and 100 Mile regions, as well as Yoho and Kootenay Parks, and for mountain passes through the Shuswap, north and east Columbia.

RELATED: SilverStar, Big White see first snow of the season

As much as 30 centimetres could blanket the two parks and the mountain passes of southeastern B.C., while accumulations of 15 to 20 centimetres are forecast in the other areas by Tuesday.

The snowy weather arrives on the same day as winter tire regulations come into force across the province, requiring vehicles to be equipped with appropriate winter tires on specific highways across the North, Interior, South Coast, and Vancouver Island.

Drivers whose vehicles don’t have tires with either the M+S or mountain/snowflake symbol could face a fine of $109 dollars.

Elsewhere, rainfall warnings remain in effect for Greater Vancouver and Howe Sound, as the weather office calls for up to 50 millimetres of rain through the day, raising the potential for localized flooding in low-lying areas.

RELATED: Snowfall expected on B.C. highway mountain passes

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Slide near Site C dam prompts limited evacuation in northeastern B.C.
Next story
B.C.’s winter tire rules in effect for most highways

Just Posted

‘Rock n’ roll hotel’ in the works at Surrey’s Flamingo Events Centre

Rooms at King George Blvd. converted into rehearsal studios, others for band shelter

Hayne asks city to look into wider handicap parking spots in Surrey

Meanwhile, LeFranc suggests city install wheelchair ramp in front of Holland Park fountain

Warning issued about ‘high risk’ sex offender living in Surrey

Jeffrey Goddard residing in city under surveillance, 23 court-ordered conditions

Surrey mayor, longtime councillors say farewell at final meeting pre-election

Together, Hepner and councillors Mary Martin and Judy Villeneuve have served a combined 55 years on council

Surrey Board of Trade wants elections reform referendum postponed

Board’s members want to have more time to study impacts

VIDEO: Police save stranded 75-year-old B.C. sturgeon

First Nations Police officers initiate river rescue

B.C. man fighting to keep two pet cheetahs

Earl Pfeifer, who lives in Crawford Bay, set to appear before appeal board for five-day hearing

Trial of BC father charged in deaths of daughters to be held in Vancouver

Aubrey, 4, and Chloe Berry, 6, found dead on Christmas Day in father Andrew Berry’s apartment in Victoria

B.C. teacher left child alone to pee in dark classroom

Coquitlam elementary school teacher had allowed girl to pee themselves frequently

Refugee claimant guilty of assault for spitting on immigration officer

Incident happened at B.C. border crossing, involving Ronald Dosson

Carbon tax, sales tax breaks finally make B.C. LNG happen

Electric cars, home heat pumps promoted to lower emissions

Canada will pursue deeper trade ties with China: Prime minister

Meanwhile, U.S. president Donald Trump is currently embroiled in a trade dispute with China

Small claims court for ‘wedding plans gone seriously wrong’

The 17-page decision reads like a suspense thriller for anyone who has ever planned their own wedding

Snowfall continues for Trans Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden

Potential for additional 5-10 cm of snow which will total 30 cm over past few days

Most Read

l -->