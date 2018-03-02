Paul Yuzyk Youth Initiative to support inclusive Cloverdale, Langley youth groups

The initiative is named for late Canadian senator Paul Yuzyk, who worked in delegations to the United Nations, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. (Government of Canada)

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag announced Friday morning that the Paul Yuzyk Youth Initiative for Multiculturalism has launched, and will award “micro-grants” to youth projects that promote inclusion and diversity in Cloverdale and Langley City.

The grants are to support youth projects that are building a more inclusive and positive community by addressing racism and discrimination. The “micro-grants” are available in amounts of $250, $500 and $1,000.

“Our young people are our future, and their leadership will help ensure that our communities remain strong, diverse and vibrant for years to come,” said Aldag in an emailed statement. “This annual initiative will empower youth from across the country to take a leadership role in addressing issues of racism and discrimination, and make a tangible, positive impact on their community.”

The initiative is named for late Canadian senator Paul Yuzyk, who worked in delegations to the United Nations, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. He also worked closely with cultural and human rights organizations within Canada, and was a director of the Canadian Council of Christians and Jews and the Canadian Folk Art Council.

Canadian citizens or permanent residents between the ages of 18 and 24 are eligible for the grants. The funding is given through Canadian Heritage, and can be awarded to an individual, a team, a mentor, school, or incorporated not-for-profit organizations.

The youth projects must take place within Canada, and could include skill development initiatives, knowledge-sharing initiatives, meetings or workshops, or the development of services that work to eliminate racism and discrimination.

The federal government will accept applications for the grants until April 20, 2018. Applications are available by contacting pch.inclusion.pch@canada.ca or calling 1-866-811-0055.

For more information on the Paul Yuzyk Youth Initiative for Multiculturalism, visit canada.ca.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter