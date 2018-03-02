The initiative is named for late Canadian senator Paul Yuzyk, who worked in delegations to the United Nations, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. (Government of Canada)

Paul Yuzyk Youth Initiative to support inclusive Cloverdale, Langley youth groups

Cloverdale, Langley youth groups promoting inclusion can apply for ‘micro-grants’

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag announced Friday morning that the Paul Yuzyk Youth Initiative for Multiculturalism has launched, and will award “micro-grants” to youth projects that promote inclusion and diversity in Cloverdale and Langley City.

The grants are to support youth projects that are building a more inclusive and positive community by addressing racism and discrimination. The “micro-grants” are available in amounts of $250, $500 and $1,000.

“Our young people are our future, and their leadership will help ensure that our communities remain strong, diverse and vibrant for years to come,” said Aldag in an emailed statement. “This annual initiative will empower youth from across the country to take a leadership role in addressing issues of racism and discrimination, and make a tangible, positive impact on their community.”

The initiative is named for late Canadian senator Paul Yuzyk, who worked in delegations to the United Nations, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. He also worked closely with cultural and human rights organizations within Canada, and was a director of the Canadian Council of Christians and Jews and the Canadian Folk Art Council.

Canadian citizens or permanent residents between the ages of 18 and 24 are eligible for the grants. The funding is given through Canadian Heritage, and can be awarded to an individual, a team, a mentor, school, or incorporated not-for-profit organizations.

The youth projects must take place within Canada, and could include skill development initiatives, knowledge-sharing initiatives, meetings or workshops, or the development of services that work to eliminate racism and discrimination.

The federal government will accept applications for the grants until April 20, 2018. Applications are available by contacting pch.inclusion.pch@canada.ca or calling 1-866-811-0055.

For more information on the Paul Yuzyk Youth Initiative for Multiculturalism, visit canada.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Threat made to Peachland mayor removed from Facebook

Just Posted

Police, volunteers spread distracted-driving message in White Rock

Events targeted drivers using cellphones to continue through March

Surrey dentist admits to providing unnecessary treatment, faces fines and six-month ban from practice

Dr. Karim Lalani’s practices include Clayton Heights Dental, Panorama Family Dental

Collision on 24 Avenue in South Surrey

Minor injuries reported in three-vehicle crash at 168 Street and 24 Avenue

COLUMN: The bigger the bias, the louder they call

If you have yet to make up your mind, the best news articles are the ones that leave you perplexed

Metro support vital to plan for South Surrey’s Hazelmere Valley

Regional public hearing to be set following draft amendment bylaw

Semiahmoo Totems advance to provincial hoops semifinals

South Surrey squad to face No. 1 Kelowna Friday event at Langley Events Centre

Threat made to Peachland mayor removed from Facebook

Mayor Cindy Fortin said she contacted the RCMP after the comment was made

UBCIC adds voice to concerns of pipeline ‘man camps’

Critics say the ‘hyper-masculine’ camps increase risks of violence against women

PHOTOS: B.C. research students look to upgrade first ‘sailbot’ at sea

The original vessel launched in August 2016, but was blown off course by strong winds

Don’t post about school threats online, call police: RCMP

RCMP say there is no threat or danger and have spoken to youth who caused the situation

Brave B.C. boxer making ‘miracle’ recovery since being rescued: SPCA

Cedric has slowly started to gain weight but still has problems keeping warm due to emaciation

BCHL Today: Heavy favourites in Interior playoffs and DeBrower commits to Sun Devils

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Harvey Weinstein ‘Casting Couch’ statue debuts pre-Oscars

A golden statue of a bathrobe-clad Harvey Weinstein appeared close to the site of Sunday’s Academy Awards.

Sentencing hearing slated today for cop in breach-of-trust case

Christopher Nicholson pleaded guilty last September to one of 10 charges

Most Read

l -->