Pedestrian airlifted following South Surrey collision

A pedestrian was airlifted to hospital with “potentially life-threatening” injuries after being struck by a sedan in the 700-block of Pacific Highway near the U.S. border crossing in South Surrey Wednesday.
As of Peace Arch News press time Thursday, police did not have an update on the injured man’s condition.
The incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m., and police closed Pacific Highway (176 Street) between 8 and 4 avenues for several hours to investigate.
According to one witness, the man was struck by an older-model sedan that had been northbound on 176 Street. Police said initial indications are the victim was crossing mid-block when he was struck.
Photographs of the scene show police near a Volkswagen that has significant damage to its driver’s-side windshield.
The air ambulance landed in a nearby field, the witness told PAN.