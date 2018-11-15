Curtis Kreklau photo Police investigate in the 700-block of 176 Street Wednesday, after a pedestrian was struck by a northbound vehicle just before 5:30 p.m.

Pedestrian airlifted following South Surrey collision

Police say initial indications are the victim was crossing mid-block when he was struck

A pedestrian was airlifted to hospital with “potentially life-threatening” injuries after being struck by a sedan in the 700-block of Pacific Highway near the U.S. border crossing in South Surrey Wednesday.

READ MORE: COMMUTER ALERT: Serious pedestrian crash closes Pacific Highway

As of Peace Arch News press time Thursday, police did not have an update on the injured man’s condition.

The incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m., and police closed Pacific Highway (176 Street) between 8 and 4 avenues for several hours to investigate.

According to one witness, the man was struck by an older-model sedan that had been travelling northbound on 176 Street just south of 8 Avenue. Police said initial indications are the victim was crossing mid-block when he was struck.

Photographs of the scene show police near a Volkswagen that has significant damage to its driver’s-side windshield.

The air ambulance landed in a nearby field, the witness told PAN.

 

Debris from a pedestrian-involved collision sits on the roadway in the 700-block of 176 Street Wednesday. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

Pedestrian airlifted following South Surrey collision

Police say initial indications are the victim was crossing mid-block when he was struck

