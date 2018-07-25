Pedestrian dies after being struck by commercial vehicle

A commercial truck was still on Gladys Avenue on Wednesday morning as investigators followed up on a pedestrian fatality that occurred at 3 a.m. The collision took place along the stretch of road in front of the Salvation Army, near a homeless camp. (Vikki Hopes/The Abbotsford News)

A male pedestrian died this morning after being struck by a commercial vehicle on Gladys Avenue in east Abbotsford.

The collision took place just after 3 a.m. in the 34000 block of Gladys Avenue in the stretch of road in front of the Salvation Army and just down the road from a homeless camp.

Police, fire and ambulance personnel who responded to the collision located a deceased man at the scene. His name has not been released.

Crosby-Jones said the driver of the commercial vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Collision reconstructionists, patrol division officers and BC Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement investigators are all now investigating. That section of road was still closed to traffic as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text abbypd (222973) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.