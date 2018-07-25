A commercial truck was still on Gladys Avenue on Wednesday morning as investigators followed up on a pedestrian fatality that occurred at 3 a.m. The collision took place along the stretch of road in front of the Salvation Army, near a homeless camp. (Vikki Hopes/The Abbotsford News)

Pedestrian dies after being struck by commercial vehicle

Collision occurs early Wednesday morning in Abbotsford

A male pedestrian died this morning after being struck by a commercial vehicle on Gladys Avenue in east Abbotsford.

The collision took place just after 3 a.m. in the 34000 block of Gladys Avenue in the stretch of road in front of the Salvation Army and just down the road from a homeless camp.

Police, fire and ambulance personnel who responded to the collision located a deceased man at the scene. His name has not been released.

Crosby-Jones said the driver of the commercial vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Collision reconstructionists, patrol division officers and BC Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement investigators are all now investigating. That section of road was still closed to traffic as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text abbypd (222973) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
Poodle puppy stolen from Vancouver shelter
Next story
14 RCMP sniffer dogs forced into early retirement due to cannabis legalization

Just Posted

Soapy water in Surrey’s Tynehead Park raises eyebrows

City of Surrey believes detergent was dumped into the water system, and some salmon fry were killed

Surrey RCMP searching for missing teen

Jiwan Johal, 15, was last seen June 28

New limits set for fishing and crabbing off White Rock pier float

Activities prohibited on northern portion due to safety hazards

Surrey man wins $1 million

Jeremy Scramstad has a million reasons to smile

Police looking for missing Surrey man

Gian Bassi, 81, has been missing since 5 a.m. July 24

UPDATE: Langley twin’s cancer fundraising concert surpasses mark

WITH VIDEO: Organizers confirmed Gone Country - Here for the Cure raised more than $651,000.

In a haze: Cannabis impairment still unclear for drivers in B.C.

Feds launch three-year study with mere months to go before legalization across Canada

B.C. group files for injunction to suspend voting referendum

Contractors to appear in early August to press constitutional case

Pedestrian dies after being struck by commercial vehicle

Collision occurs early Wednesday morning in Abbotsford

BC Games bursaries handed out to 16 provincial athletes

The 2018 BC Summer Games were also the last with Kelly Mann in charge, as he’ll be stepping down after 19 years

Bayern Munich completes transfer for Canadian star Alphonso Davies

Davies is a product of the Whitecaps FC development system who will turn 18 years old on November 2

Poodle puppy stolen from Vancouver shelter

The BC SPCA is looking to find Mickey, a brown teacup poodle, as soon as possible

B.C. modern treaty group works on implementation

Tsawwassen, Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast communities move ahead

UPDATE: City of Fernie responds to investigation report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

Most Read

l -->