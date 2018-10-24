UPDATE: Pedestrian dead after crash near Surrey-Delta border

The Surrey man was hit by a pickup truck turning onto Scott Road

Police are investigating after a truck struck a pedestrian near the Surrey-Delta border on Tuesday (Oct. 23). (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

A Surrey man has died after being hit by a Dodge pickup truck near the Surrey-Delta border Tuesday night.

According to the Delta Police Department, the driver was turning northbound out of a parking lot near the 9000-block of Scott Road when the pedestrian was hit.

Delta police were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. Emergency Health Services was already on scene.

TRAFFIC ALERT. Delta Police investigating a serious collision at 90 avenue and 120 street in North Delta. Both directions closed from Nordel Way to 90 avenue.

We are in the very early stages of the investigation and no further information is available at this time. — Delta Police (@deltapolice) October 24, 2018

The 44-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries. His family has been notified of his death.

The incident led to police closing Scott Road in both directions from 90th Avenue to Nordel Way.

Traffic analysts were called in to investigate the collision, but police say it’s too early to know what caused the crash.