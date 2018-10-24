Police are investigating after a truck struck a pedestrian near the Surrey-Delta border on Tuesday (Oct. 23). (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

UPDATE: Pedestrian dead after crash near Surrey-Delta border

The Surrey man was hit by a pickup truck turning onto Scott Road

A Surrey man has died after being hit by a Dodge pickup truck near the Surrey-Delta border Tuesday night.

According to the Delta Police Department, the driver was turning northbound out of a parking lot near the 9000-block of Scott Road when the pedestrian was hit.

Delta police were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. Emergency Health Services was already on scene.

The 44-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries. His family has been notified of his death.

The incident led to police closing Scott Road in both directions from 90th Avenue to Nordel Way.

Traffic analysts were called in to investigate the collision, but police say it’s too early to know what caused the crash.

Previous story
New appeal in South Surrey torched-SUV homicide investigation

Just Posted

New appeal in South Surrey torched-SUV homicide investigation

Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi’s body was found in the 18400-block of 24 Avenue on Aug. 2, 2017

UPDATE: Pedestrian dead after crash near Surrey-Delta border

The Surrey man was hit by a pickup truck turning onto Scott Road

White Rock RCMP searching for suspect after violent gas station robbery

The 7-11 Esso (1595 Nichol Rd.) was robbed at 5:15 a.m., Sunday

Surrey hockey retailer sticks to plan to return to building hit by fire

‘Finishing touches are being done on the restoration,’ shop operators tell customers

Some voters did not agree with White Rock Coalition philosophy: Lawrence

Incumbent says changes to city were “too much, too fast” for voting public

SLIDESHOW: White Rock Pumpkin Run raises $40K

Families dressed in Halloween costumes for annual event

Body of missing B.C. man Ben Kilmer has been found

Family confirms body of husband and father found last week; Kilmer had been missing since May 16

5 to start your day

Maple Ridge boy looks for missing arm, Metro Vancouverites may have to pay more for parking and more

Update: Explosive devices sent to Obama, Clintons; CNN evacuated

Investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found Monday at the home of George Soros

Canadian satellites vulnerable to cyberattack, internal Defence note warns

Satellites vital to Canadian military operations are vulnerable to cyberattack or even a direct missile strike.

Meghan rushed through Fiji market filled with royal-watchers

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day nine of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Willa weakens to tropical depression, still brings rain

Emergency officials said they evacuated more than 4,250 people in coastal towns and set up 58 shelters ahead of the dangerous Category 3 storm.

Canadian Coast Guard to increase focus on Arctic with new zone

The Canadian Coast Guard says it is planning to use three “interim” icebreakers for the next 15 to 20 years as it contends with an aging fleet of vessels.

Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate

The bank left the rate unchanged at its last policy meeting in September

Most Read

l -->