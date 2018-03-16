Pedestrian in critical condition after South Surrey crash identified

RCMP said they have been in contact with the woman’s family

Police remain on the scene in South Surrey where a pedestrian was struck earlier this afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Surrey RCMP have been able to identify a woman who was struck by a vehicle March 14 in South Surrey.

The woman, who is believed to be 50 to 60 years old, remains in critical condition.

Thursday, RCMP issued a news release requesting the public’s help in identifying the woman. On Friday, police released several photographs to assist with the identification process.

The woman was struck near the Martin Drive and Southmere Crescent intersection at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. She was airlifted to hospital.

The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team are investigating the collision.

Police said they would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance, and they have now been in contact with the woman’s family.