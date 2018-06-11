Alcohol suspected factor after pedestrian hit by pickup truck in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say driver was arrested after Newton crash Sunday morning

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries in Newton last weekend.

The collision, involving a Dodge pickup truck, happened around 11:45 a.m. near 72nd Avenue and 144th Street.

Surrey RCMP say the the driver was arrested at the scene.

While there were reports that the woman was in a crosswalk when she was hit, police couldn’t confirm.

“The details of the entire incident are still under investigation so we won’t be able to confirm anything further for you at this point,” said Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko.

Footage from the scene shows what appears to be another crash, involving a pickup truck and a black car.

RCMP closed the area for several hours while they investigated.