(Shane MacKichan photo)

Pedestrian sent to hospital with ‘critical’ injuries after being struck by Canada Post truck

Reports say the person was hit by a Canada Post truck

Reports say that a pedestrian has been left with critical injuries after being hit by a semi-truck on Wednesday afternoon.

Photos and video footage show a Canada Post semi-truck on scene with police and a Canada Post official speaking with authorities.

A Canada Post spokesperson confirmed that one of their trucks was involved in the collision and that the agency was investigation.

Reports say that the pedestrian was taken to BC Children’s Hospital.

The Richmond RCMP have not returned calls for comment.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

