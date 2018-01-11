Pedestrian struck by a Jeep Compass in Surrey

Eye witness said that the Pedestrian has suffered serious injuries.

According to reports, a pedestrian seem to have suffered serious injuries after been struck in a marked crosswalk by a Jeep Compass at 190 Street and 72nd Avenue in Clayton Heights.

An eye witness present at the location said that the pedestrian was transported to Royal Columbian Hospital.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m., on Thursday and the driver of the Jeep remained at the spot.

Surrey RCMP are investigating the case.

