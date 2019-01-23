Pedestrian struck in South Surrey

Police say 34-year-old hit by SUV suffered serious injuries

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a 34-year-old pedestrian suffered serious injuries while crossing at 16 Avenue and 148 Street Tuesday evening.

According to police reports, the woman, who was crossing southbound, was hit by a northbound black Lincoln SUV at approximately 6 p.m., as the vehicle was turning to head west.

The 72-year-old driver “stayed on scene and co-operated,” police told Peace Arch News by email.

The pedestrian’s injuries are not life-threatening, and speed and impairment are not believed to have been factors, however, whether weather played a role will be looked at, police added.