Pedestrian struck in South Surrey

RCMP on scene at Martin Drive and Southmere Crescent

Emergency crews are on the scene at Martin Drive and Southmere Crescent in South Surrey after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle involved – a Hyundai sedan – remained at the scene, and the intersection was closed to traffic in all directions. According to one witness, the injured pedestrian was taken to hospital by air ambulance which landed in Bakerview Park.

Just after 3 p.m., the Surrrey RCMP criminal collision investigation team arrived on the scene.

Surrey RCMP tweeted that the pedestrian is believed to be in critical condition.

More to come…

 

VIDEO: Woman's story goes viral after helping bloody senior she found on Surrey street

