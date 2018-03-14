Pedestrian struck in South Surrey

Emergency crews are on the scene at Martin Drive and Southmere Crescent in South Surrey after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle involved – a Hyundai sedan – remained at the scene, and the intersection was closed to traffic in all directions. According to one witness, the injured pedestrian was taken to hospital by air ambulance which landed in Bakerview Park.

Just after 3 p.m., the Surrrey RCMP criminal collision investigation team arrived on the scene.

Surrey RCMP tweeted that the pedestrian is believed to be in critical condition.

We're on scene of a pedestrian involved collision in South Surrey – Southmere Crescent and Martin Drive. Roads will be closed in the area while we investigate. pic.twitter.com/ktaJijar7x — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) March 14, 2018

