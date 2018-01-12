Pedestrian hit on 192nd Street in South Surrey

This is the second pedestrian struck in Surrey within 12 hours

SURREY — Police say a pedestrian is in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in South Surrey this morning.

Surrey RCMP say it happened in the 3000-block of 192nd Street at about 4:48 a.m.

This comes after another pedestrian was struck on Thursday night, in the Clayton area.

See also: Pedestrian struck by Jeep Compass in Surrey

Surrey RCMP said upon arrival in South Surrey this morning, officers found a man who had been hit. He was taken to hospital but police have not commented on his condition.

Traffic in the area will be affected for an undetermined length of time as police investigate.

All traffic on 192nd street between 32nd Avenue and 28th Avenue has been shut down and police request the public avoid the area “until further notice.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter