People robbed of Canada Goose coats at gunpoint in Chicago

Six people had their Canada Goose coats stolen last week, two more this week

Chicago police are reporting gunpoint robberies targeting people wearing pricey Canada Goose jackets as temperatures plunge in the city.

The Chicago Tribune reports that over the past two weeks, police say there’s been a spate of the thefts in which people wearing the luxury coats have been targeted and forced to give up the jackets. The coats can cost upward of $1,000 and are often seen on celebrities.

Six people had their Canada Goose coats stolen last week and two more were targeted Wednesday.

Police say two men jumped from a Mercedes, showed a gun and punched a 54-year-old man before forcibly taking his coat and wallet Wednesday. The same night, two men showed a gun to a 23-year-old man walking with a friend and demanded his Canada Goose coat.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadians rescue five injured peacekeepers in Mali
Next story
B.C. reporter charged with violating court-ordered publication ban

Just Posted

Surrey man arrested after ‘large amount’ of narcotics seized at Creston border crossing

Varinderpal Nijjer, 41, was released on bail from Cranbrook provincial court on Wednesday

VIDEO: SFU Surrey celebrates Robbie Burns Day

Jim Gallacher gave the “Address to a Haggis”

Surrey to build $3.7-million Kabaddi sports ‘facility’

This project is separate from a 2,200-seat stadium eyed for Bear Creek Park

Surrey election fraud investigation continues, with no charges yet

Wake Up Surrey complained to the Surrey RCMP four months ago about alleged widespread election fraud

‘Diverse Francophones’ exhibit will highlight Surrey’s Haitian, Mauritian communities

Museum of Surrey’s next community showcase opens Thursday, Feb. 7

Plecas: Christy Clark told Liberals MLAs to fire non-partisan constituency workers

Former constituency assistant says Darryl Plecas returned from pre-election meeting ‘very upset’

Women accused of stealing from B.C. hospice scheduled to plead guilty

A woman accused of bilking the hospice association of thousands of dollars made a court appearance.

Prince Rupert cleared to end boil water notice

City has downgraded from boil water notice to a water quality advisory after six weeks

B.C. reporter charged with violating court-ordered publication ban

Castanet’s Nicholas Johansen accused of publishing banned information in court case

Should the Granville Bridge be reduced to four vehicle lanes?

Vancouver city council is set to discuss a report on the eight-lane bridge next week

Theo, the 800-lb. pig, takes ferry to new Vancouver Island home

Theodore is going to live at A Home for Hooves Farm Sanctuary in Duncan

Memos: Facebook allowed ‘friendly fraud’ to profit from kids

The lawsuit, filed California, centred on allegations that Facebook knowingly milked teenagers

Standing ovation for Michael Jackson accusers at Sundance

Wade Robson and James Safechuck speak out in film ‘Leaving Neverland’

Canadians rescue five injured peacekeepers in Mali

This is the second medical-evacuation mission in less than a week

Most Read

l -->