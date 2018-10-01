The work camp for the Site C dam is a self-contained town called Two Rivers Lodge. (Black Press Media files)

Petition to stop Site C dam falls short

Petition gathered only 737 signatures from across the whole province

An attempt by a Vancouver Island man to stop the Site C dam project using the province’s recall and initiative law has failed.

Elections BC said Monday the proposal from Ion Delsol Moruso of the Cowichan Valley did not gather enough signatures.

The proposal needed to have signatures from at least 10 per cent of the registered voters in each of the province’s 87 electoral districts. It only received 737 votes from across the province.

B.C. is the only province to have the recall and initiative law, which allows residents to propose a law as long they get enough signatures.

