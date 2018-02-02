VIDEO: Two taken to hospital after fiery Surrey crash

The scene of a crash in Surrey Thursday night. (Photos by Shane Mackichan)

Collission happened at 176th Street and Fraser Highway Thursday night

A Mini Cooper burst into flames after a crash in Surrey last night.

The collission occurred around 11 p.m. at 176th Street and Fraser Highway.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said initial reports suggest a northbound Honda turned left in front of a southbound Mini Cooper at the intersection.

A witness at the scene said everyone appeared to make it out of the burning car okay.

Police say both drivers taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

“The investigation is ongoing to obtain traffic camera footage and speak to witnesses,” said Schumann.

