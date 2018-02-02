VIDEO: Two taken to hospital after fiery Surrey crash

A Mini Cooper burst into flames after a crash in Surrey last night.
The collission occurred around 11 p.m. at 176th Street and Fraser Highway.
Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said initial reports suggest a northbound Honda turned left in front of a southbound Mini Cooper at the intersection.
@NEWS1130Traffic Huge crash on Fraser highway and 176 car on fire. #TRAFFICALERT #SurreyBC #crash pic.twitter.com/2U81iLJhLO
— Mustafa (@instantshutter) February 2, 2018
A witness at the scene said everyone appeared to make it out of the burning car okay.
Police say both drivers taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.
“The investigation is ongoing to obtain traffic camera footage and speak to witnesses,” said Schumann.
amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter