PHOTOS: Tour de White Rock kicks off

Races take place this evening and tomorrow morning

Bicycles hit the track at the 39th annual Tour de White Rock Saturday afternoon.

The two-day event is to feature more than 200 elite cyclists through a series of races.

The event launched with a kids bike parade at 3 p.m., followed by a kids bike race and youth race.

Women’s pro is to take place at 5:30 p.m. and men are to race at 6:30 p.m. in uptown White Rock on Saturday.

Sunday will feature the road race. Start and finish is to take place on Marine Drive at the White Rock pier.

Youth race starts at 9 a.m., followed by the Men’s Pro 134km at 10 a.m., and Women’s Pro 80km at 10:05 a.m.

 

