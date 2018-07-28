White Rock Mayor Wayne Baldwin cuts a rainbow-coloured ribbon at the official unveiling of White Rock’s rainbow crosswalk in the Five Corners neighbourhood Friday evening. (Bob Bezubiak/Twitter photo)

PHOTOS: White Rock celebrates Pride

City unveiled new rainbow-coloured crosswalk and raised Pride flag at city hall Friday evening

The City of White Rock and White Rock Pride Society held a colourful celebration in the city on Friday.

Inclusivity was celebrated with the official unveiling of the rainbow crosswalk at Five Corners neighbourhood, followed by an annual Pride flag raising ceremony at city hall.

After the ceremony, dozens of guests were treated to rainbow-coloured cake

Friday evening, the White Rock pier was decorated with rainbow lights.

 

White Rock Mayor Wayne Baldwin cuts a rainbow-coloured ribbon at the official unveiling of White Rock’s rainbow crosswalk in the Five Corners neighbourhood Friday evening. (Twitter @jaxsaid photo)

The City of White Rock raised a Pride flag at city hall Friday evening. (Bob Bezubiak/Twitter photo)

Previous story
Gideon the cat survives coyote attack in Chilliwack
Next story
VIDEO: Serious collision closes Highway 1 between Langley, Surrey for hours

Just Posted

PHOTOS: White Rock celebrates Pride

City unveiled new rainbow-coloured crosswalk and raised Pride flag at city hall Friday evening

VIDEO: Serious collision closes Highway 1 between Langley, Surrey for hours

Crash appears to have involved a mini-van and semi-truck just west of 200th Street.

Surrey’s Mackie’s Place strives for community connection

Youth drop-in centre teaches job skills

Kids Matter signs on to Team Delta’s code of ethical conduct

Slate of Delta school board candidates pledge civility in upcoming election

Emergency dispatcher’s human rights complaint ‘not accepted for filing’

Tribunal won’t hear complaint of dispatcher claiming to suffer from PTSD after she missed deadline

VIDEO: Top 11 Fraser Valley staycation ideas

Skydiving, a floating water park, ziplining and more!

Lone orca lingering near Vancouver Island marina has DFO oncerned

Experts say duration of stay is unusual

Gideon the cat survives coyote attack in Chilliwack

When they heard the cat howl he’d been chomped on by two coyotes near Mt. Slesse Middle School

B.C. amateur Crisologo turning heads at RBC Canadian Open; Hadwin misses cut

22-year-old amateur from Richmond sits at 7 under in a tie for 23rd after wrapping up opening round

Hollywood Northwest? More film productions popping up on Vancouver Island

Hallmark Channel’s ‘Chesapeake Shores’, Disney’s ‘Descendants 3’ and more use Island locations

Kool-Aid man to run for mayor of B.C. town

Comedian Danny Nunes hopes youth will “drink the kool-aid” and exercise their vote

Aquila the Serval cat safely home in Fernie

After two weeks missing, Aquila the Serval cat is safely back home with her owners in Fernie.

VIDEO: B.C. rescuers unable to save dolphin found on Vancouver Island

It was found Thursday morning stranded on a sandy shoreline of Pacific Rim National Park

Vancouver Whitecaps, Minnesota United set to battle for MLS playoff spot

Whether star Alphonso Davies will be in the starting lineup at B.C. Place remains to be seen

Most Read

l -->