Pipeline protesters block tankers by hanging off Ironworkers Memorial Bridge

Greenpeace Canada members formed an aerial blockade Tuesday morning

A group of 12 Kinder Morgan pipeline protesters have formed an aerial blockade along the bottom of the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge in Vancouver.

Const. Jason Doucette with the Vancouver Police Department told Black Press Media the protest began around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The detachment’s marine unit is currently on scene assessing the situation, he said.

The demonstration, led by Greenpeace Canada, is intended to stop oil tankers from leaving the Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in Burnaby.

“The climbers are currently in the path of the tar sands oil tanker, Serene Sea, which is currently docked at the terminal,” the group said in a news release. “The tanker was scheduled to leave port this morning, but is now being blocked from leaving by the climbers.”

Vehicle traffic along the bridge was not being affected.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey mayor revealing gang task force recommendations Tuesday

Just Posted

Semiahmoo Shopping Centre to expand

Plan in the works to repurpose former Zellers building

South Surrey teen marks haircut donation hat trick

Ava Brown, 13, ‘has a heart for helping’

Public safety the number one issue ahead of Surrey civic election: poll

Online survey zeroes in on key issues and candidates ahead of municipal election in Surrey

Surrey mayor revealing gang task force recommendations Tuesday

The announcement comes after a spate of Surrey shootings in recent weeks

Surrey policing and park costs rise in 2017, as revenues also climb

Increase in city expenses included policing costs, parks and rec, as well as roads and traffic safety

PAN readers celebrate Canada Day 2018

Photo slideshow

Pipeline protesters block tankers by hanging off Ironworkers Memorial Bridge

Greenpeace Canada members formed an aerial blockade Tuesday morning

5 to start your day

Miss BC 2018 crowned in Fort Langley, Woman in wheelchair waits more than 3 hours for taxi and more

No magic wand to end Toronto gun violence: Mayor John Tory

Mayor John Tory says there is “no easy answer” or magic wand to reduce gun violence in the country’s largest city, which has claimed 22 lives so far in 2018.

Much of eastern Canada remains under blanket of hot, humid air

The weather agency says a “very warm and humid air mass” has settled over the Maritimes.

South Korean basketball players arrive for games in North

South Korean basketball teams and officials arrived on Tuesday to take part in the inter-Korean basketball match in Pyongyang.

Hundreds celebrate the life of slain Maryland journalist

Rob Hiaasen was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom

B.C. Taiga Building Products Ltd. to buy Exterior Wood Inc. for $55 million

Headquartered in Burnaby, B.C., Taiga will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Exterior Wood for US$42 million.

VIDEO: Miss BC 2018 crowned in Fort Langley

Nearly 50 people competed for the Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC titles

Most Read

l -->