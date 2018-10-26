Police executed a search warrant at the Devils Army Clubhouse on Petersen Road in Campbell River on August 10, 2017 in connection with the March 2016 murder of John Dillon Brown in Sayward. An arrest was made today in conneciton with that case. Police said today they have charged Richard Enest (Ricky) Alexander with murder.

Police arrest head of biker club in 2016 Vancouver Island killing

Ricky Alexander is the president of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club based in Campbell River

  Oct. 26, 2018
  • News

Police announced an arrest and charged laid on Friday in the 2016 killing near Campbell River.

Richard Ernest (Ricky) Alexander, well known as the president of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club based in Campbell River, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the March 2016 homicide of John Dillon Brown, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia said in a news released.

Dillon Brown, as he was commonly known, was found dead inside his car near the west side of the one-way bridge to Sayward, about 75 kilometers from Campbell River, on the evening of March 12, 2016. His death was deemed a “targeted” homicide.

The CFSEU said the arrest follows the execution of a search warrant on Aug. 10, 2017, at the Devils Army Club House.

“While a charge of first-degree murder is significant in any circumstance, this charge is particularly significant as it involves a long-time high ranking member of an outlaw motorcycle club,” CFSEU Chief Supt. Trent Rolfe said.

RELATED: Sayward suspicious death updgraded to homicide

The Devils Army is a “1%” outlaw motorcycle club and has been in existence and based in Campbell River since 2009.

Alexander will be held in custody pending further court proceedings.

B.C. couple receive postcard mailed 38 years ago
Surrey RCMP election fraud investigation continues

Tributes aside, retiring BC Lions’ coach focused on ‘winning the next game’

South Surrey resident Wally Buono will end his CFL coaching career with at least one playoff game

WATCH VIDEO: Surrey top cop no longer mum on McCallum’s vow to nix RCMP contract

McCallum said he will initiate the process on his first council meeting, which will be Nov. 19

Young woman charged in Surrey crash that killed Travis Selje, 17

Rituraj Kaur Grewal to appear in court on Nov. 13 in crash that killed young star soccer player

Actors wanted for Delta production of ‘The Fighting Days’

The production follows the suffrage movement through the eyes of a Winnipeg journalist

Diwali festival returns to North Delta Recreation Centre

The free event will allow residents to celebrate the festival of lights with crafts and performances

VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

Tighter safety measures ordered at B.C. site of natural gas pipeline blast

Enbridge told to limit gas flows at 80% pressure levels from blast site, northwest of Prince George

VIDEO: UBC grads turn floor-cleaning machines into self-driving robots

Students will see seven new robots out cleaning floors, as part of a contract with AK Robotics

Surrey RCMP election fraud investigation continues

Police have set up a tip line dedicated to this investigation, at 604-599-7848

Sea lion found shot off Vancouver Island dies at Vancouver Aquarium

“He wasn’t responding to treatment, and his condition had taken a significant downturn.”

B.C. man remains kicked out of pickleball association after feud plays out in court

In a judgement handed down Oct. 23 in Supreme Court by Justice Sheri Ann Donegan, Lane Roberts’ claim against the association was dismissed in its entirety.

B.C. couple receive postcard mailed 38 years ago

Arrived in perfect condition from friends who visited Hawaii in January 1980

Head of company behind Langley ammonia leak says incident has ‘silver lining’

Canature CEO John Milne discusses how the ammonia leak on Oct. 24 affected his business.

