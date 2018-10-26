Police arrest head of biker club in 2016 Vancouver Island killing

Ricky Alexander is the president of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club based in Campbell River

Police executed a search warrant at the Devils Army Clubhouse on Petersen Road in Campbell River on August 10, 2017 in connection with the March 2016 murder of John Dillon Brown in Sayward. An arrest was made today in conneciton with that case. Police said today they have charged Richard Enest (Ricky) Alexander with murder.

Police announced an arrest and charged laid on Friday in the 2016 killing near Campbell River.

Richard Ernest (Ricky) Alexander, well known as the president of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club based in Campbell River, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the March 2016 homicide of John Dillon Brown, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia said in a news released.

Dillon Brown, as he was commonly known, was found dead inside his car near the west side of the one-way bridge to Sayward, about 75 kilometers from Campbell River, on the evening of March 12, 2016. His death was deemed a “targeted” homicide.

The CFSEU said the arrest follows the execution of a search warrant on Aug. 10, 2017, at the Devils Army Club House.

“While a charge of first-degree murder is significant in any circumstance, this charge is particularly significant as it involves a long-time high ranking member of an outlaw motorcycle club,” CFSEU Chief Supt. Trent Rolfe said.

The Devils Army is a “1%” outlaw motorcycle club and has been in existence and based in Campbell River since 2009.

Alexander will be held in custody pending further court proceedings.