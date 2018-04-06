Surrey RCMP arrest ‘top 10 most wanted’ auto crime suspect

Surrey resident Alexander Eaton, 25, faces six charges after April 3 arrest in Coquitlam

Surrey RCMP say they’ve arrested a man on B.C.’s “top 10 most wanted auto crime offenders” list.

Alexander Eaton of Surrey, 25, is facing six charges after his arrest on April 3 when police found an Acura EL sedan that had been reported stolen earlier that day.

The stolen Acura was “mobile” when it was located, according to a release. With help from Surrey RCMP’s Property Crime Target Team and the BC RCMP’s Air 1 helicopter, police followed the vehicle until it stopped.

The sedan made it to Coquitlam Centre Mall, where the driver was arrested.

During the investigation police also seized multiple doses of suspected narcotics, a replica pistol and numerous knives.

Eaton faces several charges including theft of motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, breach of recognizance, possession of controlled substance and possession of controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

“Surrey RCMP greatly benefits from the public’s help in combatting auto crime. We encourage the public to report stolen vehicles and suspicious activity immediately,“ said Corporal Elenore Sturko in a release. “Be vigilant when it comes to protecting your vehicle and belongings.”

April is Auto Crime Enforcement Month in B.C. For more information on auto crime prevention please visit surrey.rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Anyone with information that will help the Surrey RCMP in its efforts to put the breaks on auto crime is asked to contact police at 604-599-0502, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

