Surrey RCMP are looking for Surrey’s Pavandeep Uppal (pictured) and his brother Jasondeep (photo unavailable).

Police ask for help tracking down wanted Surrey siblings

Brothers Pavandeep and Jasondeep Uppal both have outstanding arrest warrants, RCMP say

SURREY — Police are asking the public to help them bring in two brothers.

Surrey RCMP say South Asian siblings Pavandeep and Jasondeep Uppal have outstanding arrest warrants. Pavandeep, 22, is described as being 6’2”, 146 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Jasondeep is 19 and is 6’3”, 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say both are wanted on charges of forcible confinement, kidnapping, assault causing bodily harm, and assault with a weapon. Jasondeep is also charged with one count of robbery.

RCMP say the charges stem from a “targeted” incident on March 6, where a person was allegedly confined, assaulted and then let go. While police say the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries, they say no further details will be released “in order to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.”

If you see either of the two men, police urge you not to approach them, but rather immediatley call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file # 2018-31954. If you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
