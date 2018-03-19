Police bust youth-targeted South Surrey drug operation

Surrey RCMP search home two blocks from high school

A home that was searched by Surrey RCMP earlier this month following reports “many youth were attending this home to purchase drugs” led to the seizure of drugs, cash and weapons, police say.

In a news release issued this afternoon (March 19), police note the home – in the 1400-block of 160 Street – is located about two blocks from a secondary school.

“During the execution of the warrant, police seized approximately: 600 doses of marijuana, 700 doses of psilocybin mushrooms, 500 doses of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), 1,800 doses of cannabis extract and more than $2,500 in Canadian currency,” the release states.

“In addition to the illicit drugs and currency, police also seized 6 pellet guns and 5 knives.”

Three men were arrested at the home and later released on promises to appear in court. They cannot be named publicly, as charges have yet to be laid.

“Drug busts are often noteworthy because of the quantity or types drugs seized. In this case we have taken down an operation which targeted youth,” Sgt. Winston Shorey, of the Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit said in the release.

“These arrests and seizures are part of a wider, long-term effort to reduce the prevalence of drug trafficking in our communities.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Previous story
Suspect who attacked autistic man in Ontario could be from B.C.’s south coast: police

Just Posted

Police bust youth-targeted South Surrey drug operation

Surrey RCMP search home two blocks from high school

Arson charge laid in Surrey Hockey Shop fire

The blaze destroyed the prominent business in Surrey City Centre

All-midget wrestling shows in Cloverdale, Chilliwack this weekend

Company boss Short Sleeve Sampson: ‘It’s midget wrestling, and it’s always been midget wrestling’

Rescue boat theft marks third in 3 years for Agassiz-based SAR team

Eight-metre Spirit of Harrison rescue vessel was stolen Friday night, found Saturday morning

Cloverdale’s Bambi Hall weighs in on women in the world of wrestling

Local wrestler is seeing more women get involved in the traditionally male sport

VIDEO: B.C. Mounties reunite veteran with lost military medals

RCMP say Zora Singh Tatla, who served in the army in India for 28 years, is the righful owner

Suspect who attacked autistic man in Ontario could be from B.C.’s south coast: police

29-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious injuries

Privacy watchdog to explore Facebook leak

Canadian expert says his analytics company helped Trump campaign capitalize on private Facebook info

Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

Ride-hailing company suspends all road-testing of such vehicles in U.S. and Canada

Spring snow melt uncovers dirty needles in B.C. city

Vernon residents are upset with number of needles being found around town with spring melt

US would host majority of games at 2026 World Cup

A decision on the winning bid will be made June 13 at the FIFA Congress in Mexico

‘A perfect storm’: Gas prices could hit $1.60 by April, expert says

Prices will shoot up to 155.7 cents a litre by end of week or early next week

Most people in B.C. too ‘lazy,’ ‘apathetic’ to prepare for disasters: poll

Less than half of those surveyed aren’t insured for earthquakes and wildfires

Chris Hemsworth goes surfing in Tofino

The Australian actor donned a full body wetsuit to catch some waves on Vancouver Island this weekend

Most Read

l -->