Police bust youth-targeted South Surrey drug operation

A home that was searched by Surrey RCMP earlier this month following reports “many youth were attending this home to purchase drugs” led to the seizure of drugs, cash and weapons, police say.

In a news release issued this afternoon (March 19), police note the home – in the 1400-block of 160 Street – is located about two blocks from a secondary school.

“During the execution of the warrant, police seized approximately: 600 doses of marijuana, 700 doses of psilocybin mushrooms, 500 doses of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), 1,800 doses of cannabis extract and more than $2,500 in Canadian currency,” the release states.

“In addition to the illicit drugs and currency, police also seized 6 pellet guns and 5 knives.”

Three men were arrested at the home and later released on promises to appear in court. They cannot be named publicly, as charges have yet to be laid.

“Drug busts are often noteworthy because of the quantity or types drugs seized. In this case we have taken down an operation which targeted youth,” Sgt. Winston Shorey, of the Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit said in the release.

“These arrests and seizures are part of a wider, long-term effort to reduce the prevalence of drug trafficking in our communities.”

The investigation is ongoing.