Police call on public’s help in case of missing mom now deemed suspicious

Su Yi Liang, 37, was reported missing on Jan. 10, after failing to pick her children up from school

Police are asking the public to come forward with any information they may have on a Vancouver mom who has been missing for two weeks and is now being deemed suspicious.

Su Yi Liang, 37, was reported missing by her father on Jan. 10, after she failed to pick-up her children from school. The next day, officers located Liang’s grey electric 2014 BMW i3 at Cassiar and Charles Street near the Ruper Park Pitch and Putt.

“Although we are treating this file as a missing person’s investigation and hoping for the best, we have collected evidence that leads us to believe that we won’t find Ms. Liang alive,” Vancouver police Const. Jason Doucette said in a statement Wednesday.

Police said that officers executed a search warrant at Liang’s East Vancouver home sometime in the last two weeks. A man was taken into custody for questioning but was later released. Investigators do not believe the public are at risk.

Liang is 5’3” tall, 120 lbs., with black shoulder-length hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VPD Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers.

