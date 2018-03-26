Surrey RCMP cleared by police watchdog in 2016 death

The police watchdog has cleared RCMP of any wrongdoing after a man died in 2016 following his arrest for causing a disturbance.

According to a Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) report released on March 26, “there is no evidence” that the man’s death “was related to any police action or inaction.”

The review also found that police “conducted themselves professionally and with restraint.”

An autopsy found the cause of direct death to be heart disease and there was no “evidence to suggest that death would have been primarily unnatural.”

At the time, the B.C. Coroners Service identified the deceased as Marvel Woodhouse, 53, of Vancouver.

On March 2, 2016, police responded to a call of a man acting unruly and yelling in the 11600-block of 96A Avenue.

According to the IIO report, three officers were dispatched to the back yard of a home where the man was reported to be.

IIO collected witness statements and evidence at the scene, as well looking over police radio transmissions, dispatch records, 911 recordings and the deceased’s medical reports. Two police officers declined to provide any information to the IIO.

According to the report, an officer had a Taser pointed at the man, instructing him to put his hands up and stop coming closer or he would be tasered.

On a “muffled” 911 recording, shouting could be heard in the background.

The man put his hands up and was arrested but was “angry and continued to swear” as he was kneeling on the grass, before lying down on his stomach.

At thie point, it was decided the man should be assessed by emergency personnel at Surrey Memorial Hospital, pursuant to the Mental Health Act.

This is when the man’s lips went “purple,” and his eyes were open but not moving, according to the IIO report.

When police checked his breath, he was unresponsive, the report states.

Officers radioed for help and performed chest compressions and CPR until paramedics arrived, approximately two minutes later.

Paramedics used an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) and the man’s handcuffs were removed as they continued treatment.

Chest compressions continued until he arrived at hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A toxicology test showed the man had consumed prescription medication resulting in a “level in his body that was within a range where toxic effects have been reported.”

In its findings, the IIO stated the evidence collected “does not provide grounds to consider any charges against any officer.”

With files from Black Press



