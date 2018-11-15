File photo Surrey RCMP are investigating reports of shots being fired in a South Surrey neighbourhood and a vehicle fire at around the same time.

Police dog helps apprehend ‘prolific’ property crime offender near Surrey, Langley border

Douglas Holmes, 47, has been charged with break and enter of a business on the Langley Bypass

A “prolific” property crime offender, wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, was arrested by Surrey RCMP early Wednesday morning following a break and enter at a business on the Langley Bypass.

Police were called to a break and enter to a locked commercial compound in the 19500-block of the Langley Bypass, on the Surrey and Langley border, at about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 14.

The suspect attempted to flee when RCMP officers arrived, but he was apprehended with the help of a police dog.

The suspect is alleged to have damaged the compound’s fencing and to have broken into a vehicle on the property. RCMP report he was found in possession of “numerous break and enter tools.”

Vancouver’s Douglas Holmes, 47, has been charged with one count of possession of break and enter tools, one count of break and enter to a business, one count of mischief under $5000, and two counts of breach of probation. He appeared in court later that day.

“The rapid reporting of this crime in progress was the result of a security system in place at the business,” said RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko. “We encourage business owners to consider using a security system or other precautions as part of their loss prevention programs.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man stabbed in Fleetwood overnight
Next story
Letters shed light on state of mind of mother accused of daughter’s murder

Just Posted

Surrey opera singer brings Mozart’s ‘Così fan tutte’ to Vancouver stage

Nancy Hasiuk-Lay has been hailed for her ‘sparkling and crystalline vocal tone’

BREAKING: Metro Vancouver mayors cancel Surrey LRT in favour of SkyTrain

TransLink will immediately suspend work on light rail

Pedestrian airlifted following South Surrey collision

Police say initial indications are the victim was crossing mid-block when he was struck

ZYTARUK: You don’t have to wear the ribbon – but look out if you don’t

Demonize and dog-pile. If you disagree with me, you are not only wrong, you are evil. The enemy…

Man stabbed in Fleetwood overnight

Police were on scene in the 15200-block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight

VIDEO: People with diabetes meet their alert dogs

A diabetic alert dog is trained to detect low blood sugar in people who have Type 1 diabetes

2 B.C. men charged after allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of butter

The two men, ages 23 and 25, are facing charges of theft under $5,000, Coquitlam police said

Invasive fire ants join the tourist swarms at Hawaii Volcano National Park

Invasive species found at popular tourist destination

Ten-year sentence for man convicted of B.C. belt-strangling death

Shayne McGenn guilty of manslaughter in 2016 death of David Delaney, 63

Roy Clark, country singer, ‘Hee Haw’ star, has died

Guitar virtuoso died because of complications from pneumonia at home in Tulsa, Okla. He was 85.

Lack of funding, culture on campus biggest barriers for Indigenous students: report

Report based on nearly 300 responses found lack of support at post-secondary schools a big concern

Tinder sex assault suspect charged; additional alleged victims sought

Vincent Noseworthy of Alberta is accused of aggravated sexual assault, unlawful confinement and more

Drug-related deaths double for B.C. youth in care, advocate says

Teens say positive connections with adults key to recovery

Children’s strawberry-flavoured medicines recalled due to faulty safety cap

Three different acetaminophen syrups part of nationwide recall

Most Read

l -->