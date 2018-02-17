Police follow stolen car, arrest three suspects thanks to ‘beautiful teamwork’

Honda Civic followed by helicopter as it fled police

“Beautiful teamwork” between Lower Mainland police departments landed three suspects in jail early Saturday morning.

A trio of alleged criminals fled Surrey RCMP down Fraser Highway around midnight, according to Sgt. Judy Bird of the Abbotsford Police (APD).

Following protocol, patrol officers did not chase the car but it was followed by a helicopter, Bird said. The RCMP gave the APD notice that the vehicle was headed its way around 12:30 a.m.

Bird said RCMP officers deployed a spike belt on Fraser Highway near Mt. Lehman but the Honda Civic maneuvered around it and got onto Highway 1, drove east and then got off on the McCallum Road exit, Bird said. All the while, an officer in the police helicopter kept officers on the ground apprised of its location.

Abbotsford Police deployed a spike belt on Whatcom Road near Vye Road, the Civic hit it, drove a short while longer before its three occupants fled on foot. APD officers, including a K9 unit, chased them and apprehended all three suspects a short while later, Bird said.

A teenage girl and two men approximately 20 years old are facing charges of evading police and possession of stolen property, Bird said.

“That is beautiful teamwork,” Bird said of the various police departments working together. “It’s like when Christmas comes together.”

Previous story
B.C. files new legal action against TransMountain pipeline

Just Posted

Russell Bidesi found guilty of second-degree murder in Surrey shooting

Bidesi was charged with shooting 28-year-old Bradley McPherson in 2011

Freezing temperatures expected in Lower Mainland

Snowfall warning ends, but surge or icy air to continue

Three White Rock councillors mull runs for mayor

Two other incumbents confirm runs to return to council

Surrey schools saw doubling of international students from 2010 to 2017

‘We have one of the largest elementary fee-paying programs in B.C. and Canada and it continues to grow.’

VIDEO: New Pattullo Bridge expected to open in 2023

Surrey Board of Trade urges province to make the new crossing six lanes, not four

VIDEO: Major construction projects in White Rock

Parkade development now underway on waterfront

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Police follow stolen car, arrest three suspects thanks to ‘beautiful teamwork’

Honda Civic followed by helicopter as it fled police

B.C. files new legal action against TransMountain pipeline

Province tries to uphold City of Burnaby bylaws, provoking Alberta

BCHL Today: Powell River stuns Vernon and BCHL grads lead Team Canada

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

One dead after targeted shooting in Coquitlam

IHIT also asking for information about a car on fire nearby

Reports of money laundering in B.C. real estate ‘troubling’: attorney general

News report alleges people connected to fentanyl trade are using B.C. real estate to launder money

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Two more medals for Canada, and men’s hockey loss

Team Canada shines on the speed skating track, but fall short against the Czechs in hockey

Heavy snowfall warning continues

Kelowna - Expect snow in the Okanagan, Southern Interior and the Kootenays

Most Read

l -->