Surrey RCMP hope to find the rightful owner of these military medals. (Police handout)

Police hunt for owner of military medals found in Surrey last Remembrance Day

The medals were found at a bus stop last year and police haven’t been able to determine who they belong to

Police hope the public can help find the rightful owner of military medals and decorations that were found at a Surrey bus stop last Remembrance Day.

Surrey RCMP say the medals were found at a bus stop at 72nd Avenue and 148th Street on Nov. 11, 2017 and were handed in to police in early February.

They appear to have been awarded in service to the Indian Military.

Efforts to find the owner have proven unsuccessful, so police are reaching out to the public.

“Somewhere in our community a veteran or their family is missing these medals,” says Corporal Elenore Sturko in a release. “Personal items like these often have a deep meaning for their owners and we are really hoping we can send them home were they belong.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

