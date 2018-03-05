Police hunt for suspect after hit-and-run leaves man in serious condition

68-year-old pedestrian was walking in Burnaby when he was struck by a vehicle

Burnaby RCMP are asking for help after a 68-year-old pedestrian was left in critical condition following a hit-and-run Sunday night.

According to police, the man was struck by a vehicle just before 9 p.m. in the 7400 block of Gilley Avenue.

The vehicle is believed to be red and was travelling south on Gilley Avenue when it hit the 68-year-old near Beresford Street.

Police say it likely has a damaged front end.

Anyone with any information, or dashcam footage, is asked to call RCMP at 604-646-9999 or to remain anonymous, can call Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477- or submit a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca quoting file number 18-9448.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.