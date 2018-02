Collision led to road closures as damage was assessed

Police say a vehicle drove into a pole in Whalley early this morning.

It happened around 3:55 a.m. at approximately 108th Avenue and 140th Street, according to Surrey RCMP.

Police closed 108th Avenue from roughly 140th to 142nd Street as damage to the pole was assessed.

The driver was not hurt, according to Surrey RCMP.