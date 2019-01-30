Transit officer shot in Surrey, hunt is on for armed suspect

Police warn public to stay away from area of Scott Road SkyTrain Station

A transit officer has been shot and Surrey RCMP are on the hunt for an armed suspect near Scott Road SkyTrain station.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko told the Now-Leader that the officer is alive but can’t comment on the extent of the officer’s injuries.

Police say they are looking for a suspect who may be armed near Scott Road SkyTrain station. An area is cordoned off at 128th Street and King George Boulevard.

People are asked to “avoid the whole area” as it is “an active scene,” police said in a tweet shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 30).

BC Emergency Health Services told the Now-Leader that they responded to an incident at Scott Road Station at 4:20 p.m. and took one person to hospital in stable condition.

Sgt. Clint Hampton, Transit Police media relations officer, said the shooting happened at about 4 p.m.

#scottroad #expo #skytrain #translink running on single track. Expected to still be slow for commuters idk if u can tell how spread out the cop cars are. My phone camera cant zoom in anymore. #surreybc pic.twitter.com/EHHtERXWDB — Rosie (@RosieForst) January 31, 2019

Surrey RCMP said it will release more information “as soon as possible.” A press conference is expected to happen sometime tonight at Surrey RCMP’s D1 detachment in Whalley.

Surrey traffic cameras show that King George heading toward the Pattullo Bridge has been blocked at 128th Street/Bridgeview Drive.

As of 5:22 p.m., Scott Road station is “completely closed” due to the police incident, according to a tweet from TransLink. A bus bridge is in place from Scott Road to Gateway stations.

