(Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)

Police investigate Surrey’s first murder of 2018 in Cloverdale

RCMP close off 64 Avenue between 176 Street and 179 Street after Saturday night shooting

SURREY — Investigators are probing a murder in Cloverdale that happened just after midnight Sunday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in after reports of a Saturday night shooting in the 17800 block of 64 Avenue, near the Cloverdale Millennium Amphitheatre Park.

Surrey RCMP have closed off 64 Avenue between 176 Street and 179 Street.

This is Surrey’s first murder of 2018 and the second shooting in Cloverdale.

Police say that the incident is believed to be targeted and investigators remain on scene.

Sergent Dwayne Farlin said that the incident does not appear to be a random act.

”Police and paramedics located a male in distress who later died,” Farlin said.

The investigation has been turned over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which is now on scene.

More to come.

Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver shooting sends two men to hospital
Next story
Pedestrian seriously injured after Vancouver Police car collision

Just Posted

Police investigate Surrey’s first murder of 2018 in Cloverdale

RCMP close off 64 Avenue between 176 Street and 179 Street after Saturday night shooting

Getting the dirt on Metro Vancouver wastewater treatment

We might think about sewage as a boring smelly task, but the science inside makes sludge spectacular

Surrey councillor defends city’s solar-powered crosswalk lights

But a Guildford resident says he can’t understand why the city would do such a ‘stupid thing’

Organizations begin chipping trees for charity

White Rock firefighters and Knights of Columbus begin disposing Christmas trees

Fleetwood stabbing sends two to hospital

Surrey RCMP say one man was stabbed, the second man suffered ‘other injuries.’

SLIDESHOW: PAN’s week in pictures

Highlights from this week’s Peace Arch News

B.C. teen creating app, summer camp to revive First Nations language

Tessa Erickson says camps will provide pre-teens and teens with an immersive language experience

Pedestrian seriously injured after Vancouver Police car collision

Police watchdog is investigating the incident

VIDEO: Investigation launched after Richmond industrial death

Worker died at Richmond Plywood Saturday

VIDEO: Shots fired in Burnaby

RCMP investigating after casings found in Edmonds-area roadway

VIDEO: Vancouver shooting sends two men to hospital

Police say the shooting is believed to be targeted

Stealth embarrassed by Rock on home floor

Langley Events Centre crowd witnesses epic beatdown at the hands of visiting Toronto Rock squad

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Rare bird spotted in Lower Mainland

Snowy owl usually seen in the Arctic tundra

Most Read