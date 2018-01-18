Police investigate sexual assault of teen girl on Abbotsford school grounds

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is investigating a sexual assault that occurred Wednesday night involving a teenage girl.

Sgt. Judy Bird said officers responded at about 6 p.m. to a report that a girl had been walking through the playing field of John Maclure elementary – in the 2900 block of Oriole Crescent – when she was approached from behind, pushed down and touched in a sexual manner.

Bird said the victim was able to free herself and run southbound across George Ferguson Way to an open business, where she received help.

Bird said investigators, at this time, do not believe that the girl and the suspect know each other.

The assailant is described as a Caucasian man in his 30s or 40s with a scruffy beard. He is approximately 5’ 11” tall with a medium build and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

The suspect was wearing dark jeans and a zip-up hoodie with the words “Dry Fit” on the back.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect’s identity is encouraged to contact the APD.

In particular, investigators are looking for CCTV or dashcam footage of George Ferguson way between Oriole Crescent/ Garden Street and Gladwin Road taken between 6 and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

They can call 604-859-5225, text abbypd (222973), call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report online at solvecrime.ca.