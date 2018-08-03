Police investigating forcible confinement incident in North Delta

Two suspects forced their way into a business on Aug. 2 and held two employees against their will

Delta police are investigating a case of forcible confinement that took place in North Delta yesterday.

According to a DPD press release, two unknown suspects forced their way into a business in the 10300-block of Nordel Court at approximately 2 a.m. on Aug. 2. Upon entering the premises, the suspects confronted two employees, who were then held against their will.

The suspects caused a significant amount of damage to the interior of the building in their attempts to steal cash and liquor. The employees were not injured during the incident.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the incident to call the Delta Police Department non-emergency line at 604-946-4411, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



