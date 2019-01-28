Surrey RCMP, fire and emergency services were on scene in South Surrey Monday morning. (Tracy Holmes photo)

UPDATE: Minor collision in South Surrey

Motorist struck parked car near 15331 16 Ave.

Surrey RCMP, emergency and fire crews were on scene in South Surrey at a construction site near the White Rock border.

Police cordoned off the main entrance to the Abby Lane Health Centre, located at 15331 16 Ave., at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Surrey RCMP told Peace Arch News Monday that a motorist drove into a parked car, and the incident is not a workplace accident.

 

