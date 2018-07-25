Police need help to find missing Surrey man Gian Bassi. (RCMP handout)

Police looking for missing Surrey man

Gian Bassi, 81, has been missing since 5 a.m. July 24

An elderly man is missing in Surrey.

Mounties need help to find Gian Bassi, who has been missing since 5 a.m. July 24. He was last seen in the 14200-block of 85B Avenue. He’s 81, South Asian, about five feet eight inches tall, 190 pounds and has a long white beard and wears a black turban.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said he requires medicine. “Police and family are concerned for his health and well being,” she said. “He is known to frequent Guildford Town Centre.

Police ask anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-5909-0502.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey man wins $1 million
Next story
Surrey RCMP searching for missing teen

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP searching for missing teen

Jiwan Johal, 15, was last seen June 28

New limits set for fishing and crabbing off White Rock pier float

Activities prohibited on northern portion due to safety hazards

Surrey man wins $1 million

Jeremy Scramstad has a million reasons to smile

Police looking for missing Surrey man

Gian Bassi, 81, has been missing since 5 a.m. July 24

Two Surrey charities team up for Christmas in July fundraiser

Guildford Town Centre event this weekend aims to ‘keep the spirit of giving alive year round’

UPDATE: Langley twin’s cancer fundraising concert surpasses mark

WITH VIDEO: Organizers confirmed Gone Country - Here for the Cure raised more than $651,000.

Fatal ammonia leak at B.C. arena caused by aging cooling system: report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

Jarome Iginla returning to Calgary to announce retirement from NHL

Iginla is the all-time leader in goals, assists and points for the Calgary Flames

The English house that literally put a B.C. town on the map is for sale

Ashcroft House, the home of early settlers Henry and Clement Cornwall, has a hefty price tag.

Maple Ridge lawyer accused in child porn case has first court date

Facing two charges

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen re-signs with Vancouver Canucks

Forward inks two-year deal for $2.5 million

Smoke from wildfires prompt air quality advisory for much of B.C.

South Thompson, Central and South Okanagan, East Columbia and all of the north included in smoky skies bulletin

Whistler Ironman to prompt closures, delays on Highway 99

Drivers are urged to travel outside of 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for the bike race

Cancer drivers say Langley-Abbotsford is costliest to serve

Increased demand and rising gas costs could force all-volunteer service to dip into cash reserves

Most Read

l -->