Police looking for missing Surrey man

Gian Bassi, 81, has been missing since 5 a.m. July 24

An elderly man is missing in Surrey.

Mounties need help to find Gian Bassi, who has been missing since 5 a.m. July 24. He was last seen in the 14200-block of 85B Avenue. He’s 81, South Asian, about five feet eight inches tall, 190 pounds and has a long white beard and wears a black turban.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said he requires medicine. “Police and family are concerned for his health and well being,” she said. “He is known to frequent Guildford Town Centre.

Police ask anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-5909-0502.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

