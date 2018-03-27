Male suspect in Surrey bus assault. (Transit Police).

Police believe they have ID‘d two suspects in Surrey bus assault

A 61-year-old woman was assaulted on a bus in Surrey on March 20

Transit Police believe they have identified two suspects in a violent assault on a 61-year-old woman on a bus in Surrey on March 20.

Anne Drennan, spokeswoman for the Transit Police, said investigators have received about 80 tips from the public. No one has been arrested yet.

”We’re very grateful to the public and the media for helping us with this. As a result of the tips, we have identified the suspects, we believe we have, and the investigation is very active.”

Drennan said the assault happened at about 6:30 p.m., after the passengers boarded the 96B bus at Surrey Central SkyTrain Station. An argument broke out between two women about a bus seat after one sat beside another who said she was saving the seat for her husband. She allegedly used her hip and shoulder to force the other off the seat and onto the floor, Drennan said.

“The husband sat down in the seat as the victim got up and sat beside the couple. The victim attempted to take a picture of the pair with her cellphone, drawing their attention.”

Drennan said the female suspect allegedly grabbed the cellphone from the victim’s hands. “A struggle ensued and she threw the phone on the floor. She then allegedly grabbed the victim by the hair and pulled her entire body over the back of the seat, striking her head and chest on the metal handrail repeatedly while threatening to kill her.”

Drennan said the husband separated the women “and allegedly grabbed the victim’s phone from another passenger who had picked it up off the floor.”

The two suspects, a man and woman, got off the 96B bus at King George Boulevard and 88th Avenue.

“The victim tried to follow them to retrieve her phone but the man threw the phone on the ground,” Drennan said. The couple then walked into the Bear Creek Business Plaza, and police were called.

The woman is described as South Asian, 30 to 35 years old, five feet six inches tall and medium built with long black hair in a “messy” ponytail. Police say she has bad teeth and was wearing a purple or maroon jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, patterned leggings, purple socks and black shoes.

The man is about the same age, five foot 10, with short dark hair, a beard and moustache, and was wearing an olive green hoodie with a light circle-shaped logo on the chest and a bright coloured hood lining, black shorts and black shoes. He was carrying a red “good Life Fitness” duffle bag.

Police ask anyone with information to call their tip line at 604-516-7419 (refer to file #18-5346) 0r text them at 87 77 77.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
British Columbia’s economy is forecast to remain strong through 2020

Just Posted

Police believe they have ID‘d two suspects in Surrey bus assault

A 61-year-old woman was assaulted on a bus in Surrey on March 20

VIDEO: More details released about wrong-way driver on Highway 99

RCMP confirm he did not go the wrong way through the tunnel, but through the counterflow barriers

Decorated Surrey wrestler Dhesi makes history again at NCAA level

Khalsa Wrestling Club product eyes 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

B.C. government to increase access to MRI exams

Health minister Adrian Dix made the announcement at Surrey’s Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre

Businesses funded $50K of Surrey mayor’s trip to ‘prestigious’ real estate conference in France

City says Hepner’s visit to Les Marche International des Professionnels de l’immobilier has already led to an ‘investor inquiry’

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

Human rights hearing proceeds: Waiter argues his French culture behind firing

Guillaume Rey began working for Cara Operations at one of its Milestones restaurants in Vancouver

B.C. city to take Trans Mountain pipeline fight to Supreme Court of Canada

Federal Court of Appeal did not give consideration to arguments made by Burnaby or province: Mayor

British Columbia’s economy is forecast to remain strong through 2020

Central 1 Credit Union says 2017 was a year of ‘stellar growth,’ and momentum will continue

Canada’s greenhouse gas targets few and far away

B.C. missing original 2020 target, needs big reduction by 2030

Antique and Collectible Show returns to Cloverdale this weekend

Show will take place at Cloverdale Agriplex on Saturday, March 31

Debit scam nets Lower Mainland thief almost $80,000

A fake debit card was used at multiple banks, RCMP say.

These USB chargers could pose risk of shock, fire

Health Canada warns of safety hazards and has issued a recall of multiple products

B.C. father starts petition after son jabbed by needle he found outside

Jeff Arlitt has started an online petition calling for mandatory use of ‘vanish point needles’

Most Read

l -->