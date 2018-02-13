No foul play suspected after body found in park

Police were called to 15100-block of 24 Avenue

Surrey RCMP were called after a body was found on Semiahmoo Trail near the 15100-block of 24 Avenue Tuesday morning.

Police confirmed to Peace Arch News that the death is non-suspicious, and would not be commenting further.

