Police are investigating a shooting in Port Coquitlam Sunday night. (Shane MacKichan photo)

UPDATED: Police probe targeted Port Coquitlam shooting

A house and mutliple vehicles were hit in the Sunday night shooting

  • Feb. 19, 2018 8:45 a.m.
  • News

A drive-by shooting rattled a Port Coquitlam neighbourhood on Sunday night, leaving bullet holes in a home and in multiple vehicles in the 3800 block of Ulster Street.

Coquitlam RCMP say that one was injured but that the shooting is believed to be targeted and the residents of the home hit by bullets are known to police.

We want to reassure people in the 3800 block of Ulster Street that we are working hard to solve the crime that happened near their homes,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.

“If you saw anything that could help the RCMP investigation, or if you have video, please call our non-emergency number at 604-945-1550 and ask for the investigative support team.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey averaging one shooting a week in 2018

Just Posted

Surrey averaging one shooting a week in 2018

Police believe Friday night shooting in 13200-block of 62nd Avenue was targeted

Surrey looks to limit public hearing speakers to five minutes

This comes two weeks after some lengthy delegations at public hearing

KPU Surrey open house this weekend

University says event at Surrey campus will be a ‘hub of activity, creativity and inspiration’

Russell Bidesi found guilty of second-degree murder in Surrey shooting

Bidesi was charged with shooting 28-year-old Bradley McPherson in 2011

Freezing temperatures expected in Lower Mainland

Snowfall warning ends, but surge or icy air to continue

VIDEO: Major construction projects in White Rock

Parkade development now underway on waterfront

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

NDP’s first budget to set spending record for housing, child care

Premier John Horgan promises biggest investments in B.C. history

B.C. man goes to jail for beating puppy to death

Robert Carolan has also been banned from owning animals for the next ten years

Regional conference tackles topic of chronic diseases

Family physicians invited to register to attend Chronic Disease Day event in Pitt Meadows.

BCHL Today: Langley enjoys home ice while roller coast ride continues for Chilliwack Chiefs

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Federal government to fight solitary confinement ruling from B.C. court

B.C. Supreme Court decided to end the practice of solitary confinement in Canadian prisons

Hedley withdraws from Junos, plans to discuss ‘how we have let some people down’

Hedley was dropped by their label last week after sexual misconduct accusations

UPDATED: Police probe targeted Port Coquitlam shooting

A house and mutliple vehicles were hit in the Sunday night shooting

Most Read

l -->