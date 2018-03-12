Police probe ‘suspicious’ death after elderly man pulled from Fraser River

Richmond RCMP say the man was not known to police

Police are investigating after a man died after he was pulled from the Fraser River near Richmond on Saturday morning.

According to Richmond RCMP, police were called to the 7000 block of Dyke Road just before 8 a.m. and found a man in his early 70s in the water.

He was given first aid at the scene and then taken to Richmond General Hospital where he later died.

The man was Richmond resident and was not known to police.

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said that while the death is considered suspicious, it has not been deemed a homicide.

Anyone who drove, cycled or walked by the area on March 10 is asked to contact the Richmond RCMP Serious Crimes Unit at 604-278-1212 or by email at richmond_tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Five dead after helicopter crash in New York City’s East River

Just Posted

Surrey staff recommend ban on retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits

It’s a move Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner has said she “completely supports”

UPDATE: South Surrey overpass re-opens after three months

Northbound lanes on 152 Street and Highway 99 was announced Friday to reopen ‘in the coming days’

Surrey RCMP investigate Sunday morning shooting in Newton

Witness says pile of bullet casings were left at scene but no victims have been found

Surrey’s Semiahmoo Secondary takes silver in B.C. basketball championship

Burnaby South and Semiahmoo squads faced off in the B.C. 4A boys basketball final in Langley

Surrey’s Miguel Tomley scores astonishing 180 points at B.C. basketball championship

Tamanawis Wildcats player’s name is now atop the record books

SLIDESHOW: Semiahmoo First Nation powwow

Event to continue Sunday

5 to start your day

A body pulled from the Fraser River, the South Surrey overpass re-opens and more

Police probe ‘suspicious’ death after elderly man pulled from Fraser River

Richmond RCMP say the man was not known to police

Five dead after helicopter crash in New York City’s East River

The private helicopter was doing a photo shoot

Search continues for accomplished B.C. climber missing in Alaskan range

Marc-Andre Leclerc, 24, of Squamish, B.C., has been missing for close to a week

Brian McKeever becomes Canada’s most decorated winter Paralympian

38-year-old visually impaired cross-country skier won the 20-kilometre event Monday in Pyeongchang

Top-eight Paralympics debut for Minard

Vernon snowboarder reaches quarterfinals in PyeongChang; wheelchair curlers suffer first losses

VIDEO: Suspicious fire destroys SUV in Langley

Police investigating

Oliver Ekman-Larsson nets lone goal as Coyotes slide past Canucks 1-0

Vancouver shut out for the sixth time this season

Most Read

l -->