(Unsplash)

Police probe suspicious death after senior’s body found near Lillooet

Public is not believed to be at risk

Police are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 71-year-old man was found on a rural road outside of Lillooet Saturday afternoon.

Lillooet RCMP said they received a report of a kidnapping and suspicious death on Highline Road, just outside of a rural community 25 kilometres west of the district municipality.

According to police, the death appears to be isolated incident and the public is not believed to be at risk.

The RCMP’s forensics identification services team is assisting in the investigation.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
HPV vaccine does not lead to riskier sex among teen girls: UBC
Next story
Surrey man charged after 13 kilograms of heroin seized at South Surrey border

Just Posted

Surrey man charged after 13 kilograms of heroin seized at South Surrey border

Gurpreet Singh Mand arrested in August 2017

‘Police are ready’ for legal pot, say Canadian chiefs

But Canadians won’t see major policing changes as pot becomes legal

Courtroom win for Surrey Knights in hockey team’s battle with league

Judge orders PJHL to ‘take no further action’ against franchise relating to incident in 2015 game

VIDEO: Surrey firefighters battle simultaneous blazes overnight

Residents have been displaced from both fires, says Surrey fire department

Johnston Road paving delayed due to pipeline explosion near Prince George

City of White Rock said road will remain closed until at least Monday evening

Video: An up-close look at beluga whales in Hudson Bay

An up-close look as some belugas greet whale watchers off the coast of Churchill, Manitoba

Michelle Mungall’s baby first in B.C. legislature chamber

B.C. energy minister praises support of staff, fellow MLAs

B.C. man who abducted and assaulted 11-year-old girl has parole rules tightened

Brian Abrosimo made ‘inappropriate and sexualized’ comments to female staff

Second Lower Mainland man found guilty in $6 million fraud

The co-accused in the Aggressive Roadbuilders fraud admitted his guilt in court.

Canucks: Pettersson in concussion protocol, Beagle out with broken forearm

Head coach Travis Green called the hit ‘a dirty play’

Police probe suspicious death after senior’s body found near Lillooet

Public is not believed to be at risk

5 tips for talking to your kids about cannabis

Health officials recommend sharing a harm reduction-related message.

Elderly pedestrian killed in Burnaby collision

Police are looking for witnesses

NHL players say Canada’s legalization of marijuana won’t impact them

NHL players say the legalization of marijuana in Canada won’t change how they go about their business.

Most Read

l -->