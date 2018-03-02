White Rock Community Policing volunteer Brenda Beal (right) gives Meela Bolar, 6, and her sister Shania (holding mom Jazmin Gillespie’s hand), distracted-driving stickers Thursday afternoon outside of White Rock Elementary, as part of an education effort to mark the launch of the provincial campaign. (Tracy Holmes photo) White Rock Community Policing volunteer Brenda Beal (right) gives Meela Bolar, 6, and her sister Shania (holding mom Jazmin Gillespie’s hand), distracted-driving stickers Thursday afternoon outside of White Rock Elementary, as part of an education effort to mark the launch of the provincial campaign. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Police, volunteers spread distracted-driving message in White Rock

Events targeted drivers using cellphones to continue through March

White Rock Mounties and community policing volunteers were outside the city’s two elementary schools Thursday afternoon armed with stickers and a message: don’t use your phone while driving.

The effort was planned to mark the kickoff of a provincial campaign targeting the offence, Const. Chantal Sears told Peace Arch News.

The main goal was education, Sears said.

Outside White Rock Elementary, Const. Travis Anderson said drivers checked during the 1:30-3 p.m. effort were well-behaved as far as their phones were concerned.

The one ticket issued was for speeding in the school zone; a second driver was reminded not to turn left onto Fir Street out of the school driveway.

Volunteers Brenda Beal and Nancy Murchison handed out stickers for children to share with their parents, encouraging the youngsters to share the safety message.

Sears said one cellphone ticket was issued outside of Peace Arch Elementary.

Events are to continue throughout the month.

The provincial government last fall announced a crackdown on distracted driving, designating the activity as “high-risk” – a move that means two distracted-driving tickets over three years could net drivers a $2,000 penalty in total.

“Once implemented, this change will treat distracted driving as the serious high-risk behaviour that it is; one that is on par with impaired driving and excessive speeding,” Attorney General David Eby said at the time.

