(Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)

Police watchdog investigates after Coquitlam pedestrian hit

Traffic on Hwy. 1 was snarled for hours

The police watchdog is investigating after a pedestrian was hit in Coquitlam on Monday night.

Reports say that that a RCMP were called to the eastbound lanes of Hwy 1 just east of the King Edward Avenue overpass at approximately 8:15 p.m. after a pedestrian was hit.

The victim was transported to hospital but all highway lanes were shut for hours, trapping hundreds of vehicles.

Nearby residents said that they could still hear police sirens well after midnight.

The Independent Investigations Office confirmed that it is looking into the incident but could not confirm any details regarding the investigation.

RCMP have not yet responded to a request for comment.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Delta zoning bylaw could see changes following council discussion
Next story
Global stocks tumble as Wall Street braces for more losses

Just Posted

Surrey rollover sends two to hospital

Vehicle found several hundred feet away from Colebrook Road

Human bones found in Abbotsford field

Remains found by resident Monday afternoon

Marathon meeting delays decision about development at Surrey golf course

Anthem Properties Group seeks to build more than 300 homes at Eaglequest Surrey Coyote Creeek golf course

Langley tower block debate centres on footbridge

A pedestrian overpass became the centre of Monday’s discussion at Township council.

‘Future of Surrey’ panel at SFU Surrey this Wednesday

Urban design students spent three years investigating what Surrey might look like in 2060

New device aims to make ‘champion’ donor kidneys: Doctor

Transplant surgeon says he aims to improve the quality of donor kidneys

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Photo-packed ‘Gord Downie’ book authored by North Delta-based music journalist

Steve Newton interviewed the beloved Hip singer five times, first in 1989

Arrest made after alleged threats against B.C. mayor

City has launched an internal investigation following threats made at city hall last week involving their CAO

BCHL Today: John Grisdale stepping down and wild times in Trail

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Arcade Fire, Jessie Reyez lead Juno nominees with four apiece

Late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, the Arkells, Ruth B and Hedley have three nominations each

Andrew Wilkinson won big in rural B.C. to clinch B.C. Liberal leadership

Strong showing by Michael Lee helped defeat Dianne Watts

Meet Morgan, the Shuswap’s snow shovelling dog

Newfoundland dog can also rescue swimmers, fetch beer and clean up garbage

Winter storm warning issued for the B.C. Interior and North

Upwards of 50 centimetres of snow could fall over the next two days

Most Read