Police watchdog investigates after Coquitlam pedestrian hit

Traffic on Hwy. 1 was snarled for hours

The police watchdog is investigating after a pedestrian was hit in Coquitlam on Monday night.

Reports say that that a RCMP were called to the eastbound lanes of Hwy 1 just east of the King Edward Avenue overpass at approximately 8:15 p.m. after a pedestrian was hit.

The victim was transported to hospital but all highway lanes were shut for hours, trapping hundreds of vehicles.

Nearby residents said that they could still hear police sirens well after midnight.

The Independent Investigations Office confirmed that it is looking into the incident but could not confirm any details regarding the investigation.

RCMP have not yet responded to a request for comment.

More to come.

#CoquitlamBC #accident stuck at Brunette and yes this is a person reversing up the shoulder of HOV to try for a exit 200 yards back and over 4 lanes of traffic pic.twitter.com/xaVvFbEFCN — Jason Fisher (@blueVWdriver) February 6, 2018

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.