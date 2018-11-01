(File photo)

Police watchdog investigating two officer-related incidents in Surrey

The incidents occurred on Oct. 28 and 29

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after two people were taken to hospital in separate officer-related incidents in Surrey.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) was notified of two incidents that happened on Oct. 28 and 29 and will determine whether officers’ actions were justified.

First, on Oct. 28 around 4:15 p.m., Surrey RCMP officers pulled a vehicle over near 144th Street after observing a vehicle travelling at a high speed.

Officers determined that the driver appeared to have consumed alcohol and requested that the man take a Roadside Screening Test.

On refusal of the test, officers detained the driver.

Shortly after being detained the man appeared to lose consciousness.

Emergency crews were called and he was taken to Surrey Memorial Hospital.

He is currently under observation but conscious.

“The IIO will investigate to establish if the male suffered serious harm as a result of interaction with officers or it was an unrelated medical event,” a Nov. 1 IIO press release noted.

The second incident under investigation is in relation to a report of a domestic disturbance that officers were called to, at approximately 9:10 a.m. on Oct. 29.

Surrey RCMP officers arrived and attempted to detain a female, according to IIO.

“A struggle ensued and the female complained of an injured shoulder,” the release from IIO noted.

Emergency responders were called and she was taken to hospital where it was determined she had sustained a fracture to her left shoulder.

The IIO will investigate whether the injury was “related to the actions or inactions of the officers involved and whether such actions were justified.”

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.


