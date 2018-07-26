Port Moody to fine owners up to $500 for leaving pets in hot cars

First offence now carries a fine of $100, while getting caught second time will end in a $500 ticket

Owners who leave their dogs in unsafe situations could now be fined as much as $500 in Port Moody.

The city amended its animal control bylaw earlier this week, allowing officers to ticket owners who leave their pet outdoors or in a vehicle without adequate protection from the hot, cold or wet weather.

A first offence carries a fine of $100, and getting caught again will net you $500. If an incident is reported to police, officers will now contact the city, and the bylaw department will determine if a fine is warranted.

READ MORE: Even well-meaning owners leave their pets in parked vehicles

“In the summer months, bylaw enforcement staff typically receive complaints from concerned citizens about dogs left in hot cars, but a gap in the animal control bylaw meant the city was unable to impose a penalty on dog owners who put their pets at risk,” Mayor Mike Clay said in a news release on Thursday.

In 2015, Nanaimo passed a bylaw that allowed animal control officers to hand out $500 fines for dogs found in vehicles during hot weather and another $200 if the pets had to be rescued and impounded.

Other regions to enact similar rules include the Central Okanagan and Surrey.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Multiple injuries after vehicle collision on Highway 15
Next story
City reviews downtown Cloverdale for potential supportive housing project

Just Posted

Multiple injuries after vehicle collision on Highway 15

Emergency crews on scene in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP says gangsters feeling ‘heat’

The detachment’s Gang Enforcement Team was expanded on July 3rd

Surrey RCMP arrest Maple Ridge man in smartphone robberies

Travis Lanouette, 35, is charged with three counts of robbery

City reviews downtown Cloverdale for potential supportive housing project

The four-storey, 60-unit housing project is in the ‘initial review stage’

Lower Mainland program helps homeless become college grads

Once living on the streets themselves, students at Stenberg College give back through outreach work

VIDEO: Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies excited to play with Bayern Munich stars

Teen soccer sensation back training in Vancouver after record-breaking transfer to top German club

Viral video shows B.C. security guard wrestling with suspect

Police on Vancouver Island say they are now investigating the incident

GM Benning takes over hockey operations for NHL’s Canucks

Vancouver brass speaks out after legend Trevor Linden parts ways with club

Port Moody to fine owners up to $500 for leaving pets in hot cars

First offence now carries a fine of $100, while getting caught second time will end in a $500 ticket

Stolen goods – including $73,000 in jewelry – returned to rightful B.C. owners

Police believe the thieves – who have since been deported – were part of an organized theft ring

B.C. man, banned from U.S. for pot investment, seeks waiver to cross border

Sam Znaimer of Vancouver said he was recently denied entry at a Washington state crossing

B.C. woman launched from pool by force of mudslide

“We were so lucky. I’m alive — it’s the hand of God.”

Japanese Canadian recounts life in B.C. internment camp

Salmon Arm centenarian shares story of forced relocation from Vancouver to Yard Creek in the Shuswap.

Racist sign prompts B.C. man to organize anti-discrimination walk

The walk set to start July 28, 1 p.m. at Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby

Most Read

l -->