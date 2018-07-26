Port Moody to fine owners up to $500 for leaving pets in hot cars

First offence now carries a fine of $100, while getting caught second time will end in a $500 ticket

Owners who leave their dogs in unsafe situations could now be fined as much as $500 in Port Moody.

The city amended its animal control bylaw earlier this week, allowing officers to ticket owners who leave their pet outdoors or in a vehicle without adequate protection from the hot, cold or wet weather.

A first offence carries a fine of $100, and getting caught again will net you $500. If an incident is reported to police, officers will now contact the city, and the bylaw department will determine if a fine is warranted.

READ MORE: Even well-meaning owners leave their pets in parked vehicles

“In the summer months, bylaw enforcement staff typically receive complaints from concerned citizens about dogs left in hot cars, but a gap in the animal control bylaw meant the city was unable to impose a penalty on dog owners who put their pets at risk,” Mayor Mike Clay said in a news release on Thursday.

In 2015, Nanaimo passed a bylaw that allowed animal control officers to hand out $500 fines for dogs found in vehicles during hot weather and another $200 if the pets had to be rescued and impounded.

Other regions to enact similar rules include the Central Okanagan and Surrey.

