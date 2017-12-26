Motorists should slow down in winter conditions. (File photo)

Possible overnight snow for Lower Mainland

Highway maintenance service says they are expecting 5 to 10 cm of snow in next 24 hours

The Lower Mainland could see snow throughout the region in the next 24 hours.

According to Environment Canada, residents of the Metro Vancouver area can expect a cloudy Tuesday evening, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight.

On Wednesday (Dec. 27), periods of snow are expected, with a total snowfall amount of 2 to 4 cm. In the afternoon, it is expected to change to a mix of rain and snow. Periods of rain or snow are expected on Thursday and Friday.

In a press release, Mainroad Contracting, the contracting company that maintains the Lower Mainland’s provincial highways, said they were anticipating 5 to 10 cm of snow in the Lower Mainland in the next 24 hours.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Police in Victoria investigating two bodies found on Christmas Day
Next story
UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in Nova Scotia

Just Posted

Langley child in ‘excruciating’ pain pleads for PharmaCare to cover drug

Aldergrove’s Charlene Power spent the past year lobbying government to pay for arthritis drug.

VIDEO: Cloverdale flocks to Winter Ice Palace for holiday fun

Cloverdale Arena’s 20th-annual Winter Ice Palace is as popular as ever

Possible overnight snow for Lower Mainland

Highway maintenance service says they are expecting 5 to 10 cm of snow in next 24 hours

KPU pilot project focuses on students with intellectual disabilities

The Including All Citizens Project has received funding from the Vancouver Foundation

MLA Redies seeks water answers for constituent

Mayor, Fraser Health and City of Surrey queried on quality and safety issues

They came for the deals

Shoppers descend on Orchard Park Shopping Centre on Boxing Day in Kelowna

Calgary police searching for mother after body of baby found

Police in Calgary believe baby may have been alive when she was left in parking-lot

Snow warning for Lower Mainland

Between five and 10 centimetres expected next 24 hours.

Saskatchewan residents help passengers on frozen train

Residents of Saskatchewan town lauded for helping passengers on frozen train

Child found safe in stolen car in Ontario

Police find toddler in car stolen with the child still in it on Christmas Day

UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in Nova Scotia

A wild winter storm knocks out power to much of Nova Scotia

Boxing Day madness begins

Get ready to shop, as some of the biggest deals of the year are to happen today

A deep freeze settles in across country

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings across country

UPDATE: Police in Victoria investigating two bodies found on Christmas Day

An injured person was also found at the scene and taken to hospital. Authorities say the public is not at risk

Most Read