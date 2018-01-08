Delta crash causes ‘power flicker’ in Vancouver

A power pole landed on a car after being struck

The scene of a crash in Delta Sunday night. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

A car crashing into a power pole in Delta Sunday night caused a power flicker across the region.

The collision happened at Nordel Way and Brooke Road at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Footage from the scene shows the pole snapped after the collision and landed on the roof of the car.

A witness at the scene said the pole that was struck was used for high voltage transmission.

BC Hydro confirmed the crash was the cause of the “power flicker” seen across the Lower Mainland Sunday night.

Some on Twitter said the flicker was seen as far away as Victoria.

Hi there, apologies for missing this. A transmission pole in the Delta area was destroyed in a motor vehicle accident. That caused the short outage on the transmission line. — BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 8, 2018

@bchydro Any idea why there was just a power surge in Vancouver and Victoria? — Jason Bristow (@JasonBristow) January 8, 2018

Hi, we had a momentary outage on a large transmission line after a transmission pole was hit which may have caused the flickering. — BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 8, 2018

The witness said “amazingly,” two people in the car crash escaped with minor injuries.

Police have yet to comment on their injuries.