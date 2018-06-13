Nanaimo MLA Leonard Krog (Black Press files)

Premier congratulates MLA on run for Nanaimo mayor

John Horgan’s remarks a bit premature, Krog’s announcement is tonight

Premier John Horgan has congratulated Nanaimo MLA Leonard Krog on his plan to run for mayor, a few hours before Krog himself was planning to make the worst political secret in B.C. politics official.

Horgan commented on the decision during a stop in Grand Forks Wednesday, where he announced a new disaster relief program for people affected by floods and fires. Horgan also confirmed that Krog intends to keep his MLA seat until the municipal elections across B.C. in October.

“With respect to Leonard Krog seeking the mayor’s chair in Nanaimo, I know that Leonard thought very long and hard about this,” Horgan said. “He was overwhelmed from the entire political spectrum, from people in Nanaimo urging him as a well-respected leader in the community to step up and help with bringing stability to the council there in Nanaimo.

“There’s been a long-standing challenge in the city and Leonard believes, and many people believe that he is the best person to address that. I wish him all the best and I know that he’ll be continuing his duties as MLA, continuing to represent the citizens of Nanaimo until the election period begins in the fall.”

Krog’s departure sets up a provincial by-election in Nanaimo, held by Krog and the NDP since 2005. If the B.C. Liberals win the seat, it would set up a tie in the legislature where speaker Darryl Plecas would be called upon to cast deciding votes on provincial legislation.

Previous story
B.C. MLA officially announces he’s running for mayor
Next story
B.C. mother writes to fight opioid crisis

Just Posted

A new ‘weapon’ for UFV Cascades as former Tamanawis basketball standout signs

North Deltan Sukhjot Bains excited to play in Abbotsford with older brother and two old buddies

Clayton hub to meet high energy standards, provide half of required parking

Centre will be largest Canadian ‘Passivhaus’ building, but will halve parking requirements

Brass propeller nicked from White Rock home

Reward offered for safe return of weighty ‘family keepsake’

TB Vets donation $30,000 to Peace Arch Hospital Foundation

Money to be used for the purchase of a new ventilator

Naming contest underway for White Rock’s all-abilities playground

Online contest runs until July 3; playground set for late July opening

B.C. man charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

North Okanagan-Shuswap school bus involved in highway collision

Multi-vehicle collision injures several, though nobody on bus was hurt;

B.C. MLA officially announces he’s running for mayor

MLA Leonard Krog says he’s ready to step down from provincial politics to run for mayor of Nanaimo

2026 would be a historic sports year for Canada

The World Cup is already coming to Canada, and Calgary is still interested in hosting Winter Olympics

Retired B.C. teacher gets invite to Property Brother wedding in Italy

Drew Scott and his fiance Linda Phan say “I do” during week-long celebration in Puglia

VIDEO: Condo case ruling shows consumer law needs changing, buyers say

High court upholds decision requiring people with original purchase agreements to pay more

Former bank robber, author Stephen Reid has died

Notorious member of the Stopwatch Gang passed away Tuesday

B.C. mother writes to fight opioid crisis

Shattered Dreams and Broken Hearts tells of the writer’s son who died of a fentanyl overdose

Missing B.C. men were on dream voyage from Panama

Last seen on Vancouver Island, wife of one man says it’s now a ‘heartbreaking’ disappearance

Most Read

l -->