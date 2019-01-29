President Trump dismisses tell-all book as ‘made up stories’

The book by Cliff Sims is called ‘Team of Vipers’ and compares many Trump aides to serpents

President Donald Trump is dismissing a tell-all book by a former White House aide as “made up stories and fiction.”

The book by Cliff Sims is called “Team of Vipers” and compares many Trump aides to serpents.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that Sims “pretended to be an insider when in fact he was nothing more than a gofer.”

Trump’s campaign says it’s preparing to sue Sims for violating a non-disclosure agreement. That’s according to a tweet from Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of Trump’s campaign. Trump has a habit of announcing legal action and not following through.

Trump’s tweet dismisses Sims as a “low-level staffer” who wrote “yet another boring book.”

Sims was read Trump’s tweet during an appearance on CNN. He said he knew a mean tweet was a possibility.

The Associated Press

800-year-old tree to become UN project totem at B.C. university

Pole to be raised in recognition of the UN 2019 International Year of Indigenous Languages

