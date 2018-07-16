(Delta police department photo)

Prolific thief arrested in North Delta

The man was arrested after a number of Sunshine Hills residents contacted the DPD Sunday

A prolific property crime offender was arrested in Sunshine Hills after residents sent in numerous calls Sunday about a suspicious man in the neighbourhood.

According to a Delta police Facebook post, residents called in concerns about a man who was parking a vehicle in driveways, walking into backyards, running through yards and jumping fences.

Police responded to the calls on Sunday, July 15, and found multiple break and enters, as well as attempted break and enters into homes and sheds.

The officers located and arrested the man around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. They recovered jewellery, credit cards and tools from the man.

The man is now in custody and is facing multiple charges, including three counts of break and enter, one attempted break and enter, the theft of a motor vehicle and the possession of stolen property.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey woman disappointed after family asked for ID at townhouse complex pool

Just Posted

Volunteer organizer needed for South Surrey Terry Fox Run

This year’s event – set for Sunday, Sept. 16 – in jeopardy without help

Adam Hadwin feels better second time around at British Open

Canada’s highest-ranked male golfer earned more than US$1.4 million this season

Rhim, Jackson win Tour de White Rock road race

Riders deal with warm temperatures during gruelling ride Sunday

‘Three Seasons’ art competition at Surrey winery features Friday showcase

The competition winner will receive $1,000 in cash and $1,800 in sponsored gifts

Prolific thief arrested in North Delta

The man was arrested after a number of Sunshine Hills residents contacted the DPD Sunday

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

The Bandits arrive in the Fraser Valley

New professional basketball team announces name, colours and logo

B.C. baseball team offers funeral prize pack

Wednesday’s West Coast League game in Victoria features draw for end-of-life package

Black Press Media journalists win big at Canadian community newspaper awards

Newsrooms earn recognition for editorial and photography excellence

Short trip to car-free Sidney Spit offers camping, beaches, hikes

Sidney Spit is part of B.C.’s Gulf Islands National Park Reserve, a protected marine ecosystem

Riptide, CVUSC paved the way for varsity soccer players

Chloe Gummer has become a leader at VIU

Park pipeline protesters say arrest is a ‘declaration of war’

Group behind North Thompson River Provincial Park occupation protest says arrest is ‘declaration of war’

A day of deals at Amazon, and at its rivals

Online retail giant extends annual ‘Prime Day’ promotion to 36 hours

Alert B.C. campers raise alarm and avert potential propane disaster

Salmon Arm camper lodges a complaint with Technical Safety BC after motorhome tank is over-filled.

Most Read

l -->