Proudly Surrey reveals crime-fighting platform

Civic slate’s 17-page platform on how it would deal with gang violence released Monday

The new civic slate Proudly Surrey, fielding six candidates for local government in the October elections, has revealed its 17-page platform on how it would deal with gang violence.

“Surrey First has enjoyed a sweeping majority on our city council for ten years and has little to show for that lost decade,” the executive summary states.

Proudly Surrey’s platform summary was released to the public Monday morning, at the same time the Surrey mayor’s gang task force revealed its six recommendations for tackling the same problem in a 100-page report.

“We offer a clear, coherent, comprehrensive vision of how to make our community safer,” the Proudly Surrey executive summary promises. “It begins with an understanding that we are in a competition with gangs for the minds, hearts, and bodies of our youth. We intend to win that competition by any and all means at our disposal.”

It tackles the issue with “three main approaches” that include “delivering better services and opportunities” and developing a “bigger, smarter, more connected police force” and “redesigning our communities to increase safety and reduce crime.”

Former BC Green Party leader Stuart Parker is with a new civic slate in Surrey dubbed Proudly Surrey. (Photo: Facebook)

Proudly Surrey has six candidates seeking office: Former BC Green party leader Stuart Parker, Adam MacGillivray and Felix Konguy are pursuing seats on city council while Rina Diaz-Orellana, Diane Ng and Dean McGee are campaigning to be school trustees.

The documents states it’s currently “embarrassing to admit that sometimes we are losing out to gangs because they can do a better job, in the short term, of providing services and opportunities adolescents and young adults want or need. We must do better.”

READ ALSO: Surrey mayor’s gang task force reveals six key recommendations

Among some of Proudly Surrey’s proscribed fixes are setting up martial arts and self-defence classes in community centres, “pulling out of TransLink” and providing “better nighttime bus service,” setting up a busing and equipment bank program “to eliminate barriers to kids playing sports,” and setting up a Surrey youth hiring program.

Proudly Surrey would also end the RCMP’s contract in Surrey and “phase-in a South Fraser Police Department,” increase Surrey’s policing budget “to pay for a 30 per cent higher officer presence,” increase second-language training for police, and advance “beat cop” policing.

READ ALSO: Proudly Surrey reveals two more civic candidates for fall election

Moreover, new bylaws would set maximum hedge and fence heights under the Proudly Surrey plan, sidewalks would be rerouted to improve safety, ensure that all residential streets without sidewalks will get them, permit low-cost subdivision and rezoning of residential property into “a new neighbourhood corner store zoning, and parks staffing and park maintenance budgets would be increased. Also, the slate would waive permit and variance fees for the “expansion or addition of front porches, patios and decks” towards encouraging a “eyes on the street” approach to reducing crime.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Langley artist contributes to Greenpeace pipeline protest
Next story
North Van woman shot in Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

Surrey mayor says ‘party is over’ as gang task force recommendations revealed

Hepner says it ‘scares the daylights’ out of her that 10-year-olds are being lured into gangs

Canadians rally against U.S. child immigration policy

Intent of event was to raise awareness about family separation

VIDEO: Surrey resident crowned Mrs. BC in Fort Langley

Nearly 50 people competed for the Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC titles

Proudly Surrey reveals crime-fighting platform

Civic slate’s 17-page platform on how it would deal with gang violence released Monday

White Rock, Surrey road checks catch nine impaired drivers

Several violation tickets also issued during long-weekend Counter Attack

VIDEO: Surrey-raised Covington and fellow NFLers teach kids football skills

Camp attracted a few hundred kids to stadium in Langley on Saturday

B.C. man drives to hospital following grizzly attack

The Bella Coola man surprised a sow grizzly bear that had been feeding on a cherry tree

Climate change not one heat wave: scientist

A Canadian climate scientist says Canada and the world are seeing a pattern of more extreme weather events

EDITORIAL: Maryland journalists killed in pursuit of truth

Five people were gunned down in the Capital Gazette newsroom

Rattlesnakes could be hissssss-tory in parts of B.C.

Rattlesnake study suggests extinction in areas of South Okanagan in less than 100 years

Langley artist contributes to Greenpeace pipeline protest

Brandon Gabriel’s art was hung in the path of oil tankers by activists.

UPDATED: B.C. man, 20, dies of injuries in Canada Day shooting

GoFundMe page identifies victim as Tanner Henderson

North Van woman shot in Pitt Meadows

Police release description of suspect vehicles

Thousands of B.C. parents missing out on $1,200 grants

Chilliwack financial advisor wants people to sign up for RESP before it’s too late

Most Read

l -->